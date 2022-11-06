Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.81 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $673,714.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00130378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00238448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024424 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.