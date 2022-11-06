Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 797 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,096. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94. The company has a market cap of $256.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

