Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Tops $371.30 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $371.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00089469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006888 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,811,675 coins and its circulating supply is 7,087,285,854 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.