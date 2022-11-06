Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 3,184,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,199. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

