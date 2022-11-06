Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,862,660. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

