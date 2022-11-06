Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. 41,464,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,288,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

