Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,122 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,002. The company has a market capitalization of $306.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

