AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $1.20 by Analysts at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $3.13 to $1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 78.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

AMC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,134,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

