AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $681.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $18.39. 696,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $779.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

