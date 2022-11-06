Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25 to $17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0 billion to $26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.13 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.25-$17.85 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,595. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 293.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

