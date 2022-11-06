Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.15 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.55 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $179.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

