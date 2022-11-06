Aragon (ANT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.66 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $78.24 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00008906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

