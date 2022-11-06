Ark Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Ark has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $54.90 million and $2.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006559 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005326 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,327,490 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

