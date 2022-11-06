Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

