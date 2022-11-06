ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.09 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00047342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00249726 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10693785 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,916,695.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.