ASD Market Cap Hits $70.56 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $70.56 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,927.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00247577 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10693785 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,916,695.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.