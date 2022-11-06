Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.65 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $10.06 or 0.00047895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $968.52 million and approximately $136.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,995.97 or 1.00000340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00249599 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,312,541 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,312,541.46131308 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.59335045 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $292,799,803.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

