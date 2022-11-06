Barings LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON stock opened at $207.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.