Belrium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $65,933.00 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00019122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Belrium alerts:

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

