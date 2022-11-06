Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $56.16. 18,882,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,363,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

