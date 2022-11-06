Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.76. 2,231,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,504. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

