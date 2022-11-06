Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 80,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 43,051,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,325,528. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

