BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Up 1.5% This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20,869.95 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and approximately $59.87 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00048023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00247668 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,232.97593065 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $63,372,278.78 traded over the last 24 hours."

