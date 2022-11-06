Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $314.66 million and $5.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $17.97 or 0.00085195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00242910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00065788 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.