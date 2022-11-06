Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $911.66 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $911.66 million and approximately $64.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $47.44 or 0.00226683 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,927.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00562480 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00068799 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,217,539 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
