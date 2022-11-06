Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the first quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.28. 4,623,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,096. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

