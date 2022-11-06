Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 125 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $7.10 on Friday, hitting $316.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

