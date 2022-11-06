British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on January 11th

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Price Performance
Shares of LON:BSC remained flat at GBX 55.50 ($0.64) during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,798. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £100.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.46.
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile
