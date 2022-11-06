British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Up 9,900.0 %
Shares of BSV stock traded up GBX 77.72 ($0.90) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 78.50 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,702. British Smaller Companies VCT has a one year low of GBX 76.50 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 84 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.10 million and a P/E ratio of 436.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.87.
British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile
