Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.29-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 954,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,939. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bruker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bruker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 144,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,383,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

