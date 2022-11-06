Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $496.81 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.99 billion and approximately $496.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.41 or 0.07585536 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00070420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,120,196,047 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,817,605 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

