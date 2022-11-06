Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, reports. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF remained flat at $1.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 361,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,465. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

