Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $415.51 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $415.51 million and $11.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00594848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.68 or 0.30984663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,269,004,842 coins and its circulating supply is 10,487,484,603 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,267,467,037 with 10,486,053,447 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03972804 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $14,731,582.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.