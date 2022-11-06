Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 6,089,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,454. Cinemark has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cinemark

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

