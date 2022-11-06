Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 0% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $91.20 million and approximately $944,322.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

