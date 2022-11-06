Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $69.95 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and $13.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.01635415 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005615 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.01785915 BTC.

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

