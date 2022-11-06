Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $33.71 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $50.61 or 0.00238448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $367.81 million and $33.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00130378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024424 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.35961866 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $43,077,880.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.