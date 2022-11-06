ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 243,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,663,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

