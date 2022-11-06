Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ED traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. 1,969,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,431. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.80.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 177,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,788 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

