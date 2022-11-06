Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $155.79 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $155.79 million and approximately $292,281.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00595385 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,581.54 or 0.31012645 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
