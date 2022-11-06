Contrasting Aurora Innovation (AUR) & Its Rivals

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aurora Innovation to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 247 1656 2863 57 2.57

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 163.82%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -23.14% -21.22% Aurora Innovation Competitors -253.11% -32.68% -7.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -1.29 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.38

Aurora Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s peers have a beta of -5.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Innovation peers beat Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

