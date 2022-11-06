Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

