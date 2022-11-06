Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.95-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.455-3.520 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.95-$10.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.43.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

CROX traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 3,825,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crocs by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.