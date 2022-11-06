Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 911.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

