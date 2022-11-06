CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

