CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.9-176.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.90 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 810,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $528,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $378,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

