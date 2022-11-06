Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-449 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.86 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Down 6.2 %

DDOG traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,798. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Datadog by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

