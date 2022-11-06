DEI (DEI) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $4,302.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00330756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001291 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002595 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

