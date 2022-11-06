Dogelon Mars Reaches Market Cap of $221.07 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $221.07 million and $4.54 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,512,636,941,336 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

