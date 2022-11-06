Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.61. 4,813,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,437. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

